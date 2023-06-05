  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Lionel Messi's priority is Barca return, says father

Lionel Messi's priority is Barca return, says father

Published June 5th, 2023 - 07:08 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi is seen during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi is seen during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)

Lionel Messi's father has admitted that his son could make an emotional return to Barcelona.

The Argentina legend is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain following the end of his deal this summer.

Despite receiving a billion euro offer from Saudi Arabia to join Al-Hilal, the 35-year-old's father, Jorge has revealed that the veteran striker favours returning to Barca.

"I would love for him to return to Barcelona, it is an option. He wants to go back. It is not known yet," said Messi's father after meeting Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Sunday as quoted by Tribal Football.

"If I trust that he can return? Yes." he added.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is also wanted by several Premier League sides and has attracted interest from the MLS and Saudi Arabia.

Tags:lionel MessiPSGParis Saint-GermainFC BarcelonaJorge Messi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...