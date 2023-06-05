Lionel Messi's priority is Barca return, says father

Lionel Messi's father has admitted that his son could make an emotional return to Barcelona.

The Argentina legend is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain following the end of his deal this summer.

Despite receiving a billion euro offer from Saudi Arabia to join Al-Hilal, the 35-year-old's father, Jorge has revealed that the veteran striker favours returning to Barca.

"I would love for him to return to Barcelona, it is an option. He wants to go back. It is not known yet," said Messi's father after meeting Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Sunday as quoted by Tribal Football.

"If I trust that he can return? Yes." he added.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is also wanted by several Premier League sides and has attracted interest from the MLS and Saudi Arabia.