Lionel Messi's PSG Salary Revealed

Published September 18th, 2021 - 03:09 GMT
Lionel Messi (Photo: AFP)

L'Equipe has revealed that Argentinian legend Lionel Messi is earning €30 million per season after taxes at Paris Saint-Germain.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to be paid €1 million in cryptocurrency during his three-year contract with the Parisians.

The 34-year-old will pocket €110m in total.

The former Barcelona captain moved to PSG last month after the end of his deal with the Catalan giants.

Neymar will be earning €30m per year as well,  followed by Kylian Mbappe with €12m.

PSG signed Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gini Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi during the summer as the club makes another attempt at winning the UEFA Champions League title this season.

