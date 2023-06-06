Lionel Messi's wife pushing for Barcelona return

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo is reportedly pushing for a return to Barcelona as one of their children has struggled in Paris.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or opted not to renew his Paris Saint-Germain deal and is now weighing his options before deciding on his future.

Messi's father has revealed that his son "would love to return" to Barca amid news confirming La Liga's acceptance of the club's financial viability plan.

Gerard Romero claims that Roccuzzo is also trying to persuade her husband to move back to Spain as one of their children has "suffered" during his two-year stint at PSG.

Messi has recently received a gigantic offer from Saudi giants Al-Hilal worth €500 million per year.

However, the Argentine legend is still waiting for an official offer from Barcelona and has decided to postpone making a final decision regarding his future for the time being.