Lionel Messi's wife pushing for Barcelona return

Published June 6th, 2023 - 01:00 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo is reportedly pushing for a return to Barcelona as one of their children has struggled in Paris.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or opted not to renew his Paris Saint-Germain deal and is now weighing his options before deciding on his future. 

Messi's father has revealed that his son "would love to return" to Barca amid news confirming La Liga's acceptance of the club's financial viability plan.

Gerard Romero claims that Roccuzzo is also trying to persuade her husband to move back to Spain as one of their children has "suffered" during his two-year stint at PSG.

Messi has recently received a gigantic offer from Saudi giants Al-Hilal worth €500 million per year.

However, the Argentine legend is still waiting for an official offer from Barcelona and has decided to postpone making a final decision regarding his future for the time being.

