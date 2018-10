Photo: @WhoScored

Follow > Disable alert for Liverpool Follow >

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City FT It ends all square at Anfield after Riyad Mahrez misses a late penalty for the fourth time in his last six attempts from the spot, and it couldn’t be tighter at the top.

Man City - 20pts

Chelsea - 20pts

Liverpool - 20pts

https://www.whoscored.com/Matches/1284816/Live/England-Premier-League-2018-2019-Liverpool-Manchester-City …