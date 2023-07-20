Liverpool accept Al-Ettifaq's offer for Jordan Henderson

Liverpool have finally accepted Al-Ettifaq's offer for their captain Jordan Henderson.

The English midfielder is set to be sold for £12 million plus bonuses to work under Steven Gerrard at the Saudi Pro League side.

The 33-year-old will earn around £700,000-a-week.

Henderson did not take part in Liverpool's 4-2 friendly win over Karlsruhe on Wednesday.

The Englishman joins a host of stars that have moved to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, among others.