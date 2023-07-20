  1. Home
Liverpool accept Al-Ettifaq's offer for Jordan Henderson

Published July 20th, 2023 - 10:40 GMT
Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (L) and Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp react during the medal ceremony at the end of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on May 28, 2022. Real Madrid claimed a 14th European Cup after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final at the Stade de France, in France. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (L) and Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp react during the medal ceremony at the end of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on May 28, 2022. Real Madrid claimed a 14th European Cup after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final at the Stade de France, in France. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Liverpool have finally accepted Al-Ettifaq's offer for their captain Jordan Henderson.

The English midfielder is set to be sold for £12 million plus bonuses to work under Steven Gerrard at the Saudi Pro League side.

The 33-year-old will earn around £700,000-a-week.

Henderson did not take part in Liverpool's 4-2 friendly win over Karlsruhe on Wednesday.

The Englishman joins a host of stars that have moved to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, among others.

