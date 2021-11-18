Liverpool & Barcelona Interested in Adama Traore

Wolverhampton are ready to sell their winger Adama Traore amid interest from Liverpool and Barcelona, as reported by 90min.

The 25-year-old came through Barca's La Masia academy system and the Catalan club is ready to battle Liverpool for his signature.

The Spaniard's current market value is at €30 million, according to Transfermarkt, and has a contract with the Wolves that is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

He featured for Wolverhampton 143 times and has 18 goals and 10 assists to his name so far in all competitions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Spanish striker Adama Traore reacts during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla at the MSV Arena on August 11, 2020 in Duisburg, western Germany. / AFP / POOL / Ina Fassbender