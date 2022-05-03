  1. Home
  3. Liverpool Beat Villarreal to Reach Champions League Final

Liverpool Beat Villarreal to Reach Champions League Final

Published May 3rd, 2022 - 08:52 GMT
Liverpool's Colombian midfielder Luis Diaz celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg football match between Liverpool and Villarreal CF at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on May 3, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Liverpool's Colombian midfielder Luis Diaz celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg football match between Liverpool and Villarreal CF at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on May 3, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Liverpool came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 3-2 in Spain on Tuesday and advance to their third Champions League final in five years with a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Villarreal led 2-0 at half-time with goals by Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin levelling the tie on aggregate, but Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane all scored in the second half for Liverpool before the hosts had Etienne Capoue sent off.

Liverpool, six-time European champions, will play either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final in Paris on May 28.

AFP

Tags:Liverpool FCVillarrealUEFA Champions League

