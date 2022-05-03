Liverpool Beat Villarreal to Reach Champions League Final

Liverpool came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 3-2 in Spain on Tuesday and advance to their third Champions League final in five years with a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Villarreal led 2-0 at half-time with goals by Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin levelling the tie on aggregate, but Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane all scored in the second half for Liverpool before the hosts had Etienne Capoue sent off.

Liverpool, six-time European champions, will play either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final in Paris on May 28.

AFP