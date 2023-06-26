Liverpool to compete with PSG & Man Utd for Osimhen

Liverpool are set to compete with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United for the signature of Napoli star Victor Osimhen, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Serie A winners are offering the Nigerian a new deal in hopes of keeping him at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for an extended period.

The 24-year-old's current deal runs until 2025.

Liverpool have begun the search for a new striker due to the imminent departure of Roberto Firmino.

PSG and United are also in the market for a new forward and will be competing with Liverpool for the player.

Osimhen is valued at around €120 million, according to Transfermarkt.