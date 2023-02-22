  1. Home
Liverpool discuss Napoli coach Spalletti

Published February 22nd, 2023 - 07:08 GMT
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (R) and Napoli's Italian coach Luciano Spalletti react after Napoli won the UEFA Champions League Group A first leg football match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples on September 7, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (R) and Napoli's Italian coach Luciano Spalletti react after Napoli won the UEFA Champions League Group A first leg football match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples on September 7, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Liverpool's board room has discussed the option to go for Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti, according to Sport-Express.

The team's recent run of poor results have cast doubts over Jurgen Klopp's future.

The German manager is tied to the English giants until the summer of 2026.

Liverpool's board are considering the former coach of Inter Milan, Roma and Zenit as a potential replacement.

Napoli are flying on all fronts this season and are on their way to claim the Italian league (Serie A) title for the first time since 1990.

Spalletti's current deal runs to June. Though Napoli do have an option to extend his contract for another season.

