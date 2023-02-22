Liverpool discuss Napoli coach Spalletti

ALBAWABA - Liverpool's board room has discussed the option to go for Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti, according to Sport-Express.

The team's recent run of poor results have cast doubts over Jurgen Klopp's future.

The German manager is tied to the English giants until the summer of 2026.

Liverpool's board are considering the former coach of Inter Milan, Roma and Zenit as a potential replacement.

Napoli are flying on all fronts this season and are on their way to claim the Italian league (Serie A) title for the first time since 1990.

Spalletti's current deal runs to June. Though Napoli do have an option to extend his contract for another season.