Liverpool Contemplate Dembele Deal

French winger Ousmane Dembele could be on his way out of Barcelona in the winter transfer window and Liverpool are reportedly interested in his services.

The 24-year-old is yet to extend his contract which is set to expire in the summer of 2022.

El Nacional says that the Reds are among the contenders that will compete to land the former Borussia Dortmund star and they are preparing a lucrative deal that includes a substantial signing bonus.

Dembele moved to Barca in 2017 for €105 million plus a reported €40 million add-ons.

His current market value is €50 million according to transfermarkt.com.