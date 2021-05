Liverpool have decided against signing Ozan Kabak on a permanent deal - according to The Sun.

The 21-year-old moved to Anfield on loan from Schalke in January, but the Reds won't be taking up their £18 million ($25m) option on the defender.

Jurgen Klopp doesn't believe he will be able to offer Kabak regular minutes when the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez return from injury next season.