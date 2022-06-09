Liverpool Expect Bayern to Pay £40M for Mane

Liverpool are preparing for life after Sadio Mane as they expect the Senegalese star to leave for Bayern Munich this summer.

The Telegraph says that the Bundesliga giants are willing to pay £40 million after their second offer for the striker was deemed 'insulting' by the Reds.

The 30-year-old is still tied to Liverpool for another season, but has raised doubts over his stay at Anfield recently.

The Premier League giants failed to reach an agreement over a renewal opening the door for Bayern to move in with for the forward.

Mane moved to Liverpool six years ago and established himself as one of their finest stars in the past decade.

The Senegal international played an important part in his team's achievements and replacing him could prove to be difficult.