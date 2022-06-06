  1. Home
  3. Liverpool Remain Interested in Darwin Nunez

Published June 6th, 2022 - 12:34 GMT
Benfica's Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez kicks the ball during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and FC Famalicao at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on April 23, 2022. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)
Liverpool are still interested in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as they seek to find new players to add to Jurgen Klopp's team.

The Times says that the Reds will not pay over the odds for the 22-year-old despite their concrete interest in his services.

The club is faced with uncertainty regarding the future of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Both stars are entering the final year of their current deals and the search for new talent to replace them is on top of Liverpool's priorities this summer.

The talented Uruguay international who is valued at £68 million could find himself at Anfield next season.

Liverpool interested in Darwin Nunez (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Liverpool FCDarwin NunezSL BenficaSadio ManeMohamed Salah

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

