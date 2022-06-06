Liverpool Remain Interested in Darwin Nunez

Liverpool are still interested in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as they seek to find new players to add to Jurgen Klopp's team.

The Times says that the Reds will not pay over the odds for the 22-year-old despite their concrete interest in his services.

The club is faced with uncertainty regarding the future of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Both stars are entering the final year of their current deals and the search for new talent to replace them is on top of Liverpool's priorities this summer.

The talented Uruguay international who is valued at £68 million could find himself at Anfield next season.