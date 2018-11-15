Liverpool FC Stars Enjoying DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Lallana and Milner

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

Liverpool FC stars James Milner and Adam Lallana took time out from their busy schedules to rub shoulders with the top 60 players on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai at the tenth edition of the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.



The pair, who have both represented England in the FIFA World Cup, flew into the emirate earlier this week to take part in the Rolex Pro-Am where they were accompanied by former Liverpool player Stephen Warnock and Sweden’s Alexander Bjork, who is currently ranked 18th in the Race to Dubai.

“The Pro-Am was a lot of fun, despite the early start!” said Milner who plays off a seven handicap. “I started pretty well then had a blip in the middle but it was just great to be out here with some of the top players on the European Tour. Alex (Bjork) played really solid and didn’t look like he would miss anything. He makes it look so easy!”

The 32 year old is no stranger to the iconic Earth course having visited Jumeirah Golf Estates several times in recent years but he was delighted at the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the players in action up close over the famous track.



“It’s such a great tournament that is only open to the top 60 players in the Race to Dubai so obviously the field is always full of top quality,” added Milner. “Every player on Tour wants to be teeing up here at the end of the season but it’s no easy feat, you’ve obviously got to have had a very good season.

“To be here alongside these players and watch how they practice and what shots they choose to play has been a fantastic experience for me as an avid golf fan.”

As well as his love for playing the game, Milner has an interest in sports management having set up his own company in 2015 – White Rose Sports Management – which represents a number of golfers including Spaniard Pep Angles.

“It’s really good fun running White Rose Sports Management and we’ve got a great group of guys that help run the agency,” said Milner. “It’s a great interest of mine and hopefully I can pass on some of the knowledge that I’ve learnt throughout my football career to some of the guys looking to come through on the European Tour.

“I’ve been very well looked after as a player and I’d like to do the same for some of our boys we have on the books.”

The DP World Tour Championship continues tomorrow (Friday) with the second round teeing off at 07:40am.



About the European Tour’s Race to Dubai

The Race to Dubai, spanning 47 tournaments in 30 countries across five continents, is a season-long competition to crown the European Tour’s No 1 player. Celebrating the global connectivity of Dubai and the European Tour, the list of champions since 2009 reads like a who’s who of modern-era greats, including three-time winner Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson with two titles, as well as Tommy Fleetwood, Martin Kaymer, Luke Donald and Lee Westwood. Formerly known as the Order of Merit, points are accumulated based on prize money won, with the top ranked players at the end of the season sharing a Race to Dubai bonus pool.

The 60 highest ranked players on the Race to Dubai are invited to contest the final event of the season, the $8million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai – the European Tour’s flagship tournament and one of the most prestigious events outside of the four Majors. Staged at Jumeirah Golf Estates every November, the warm weather conditions are perfect for both players and spectators. The Greg Norman-designed Earth course has a reputation for delivering dramatic finales and providing a stage for the biggest stars to shine. Double winners Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson - who both call Dubai a home from home - head a list of champions since its 2009 launch also including Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood. The emirate is also home to the $3million Omega Dubai Desert Classic – running since 1989, the tournament was the first European Tour event to be staged outside European borders and paved the way for the Tour’s transformation into a year-round global competition. Staged at Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis course and one of the earliest tournaments on the Race to Dubai calendar, it has a stellar list of past champions including three-time winner Ernie Els, double winners Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, as well as Seve Ballesteros, Colin Montgomerie, Thomas Bjorn, Henrik Stenson, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Sergio Garcia.