Liverpool hoping to lure Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona in January

According to ESPN, Liverpool have made contact with former Manchester United target Frenkie De Jong.
Despite committing his future to Barcelona, the Dutch midfielder has failed to find a place in Xavi's starting eleven. And with the Reds having a never-ending list of injuries, De Jong could help bolster Klopp's midfield.
Liverpool wants to obtain De Jong's services in January and the Catalans would look to offload the 25-year-old to improve their finances.
