  3. Liverpool hoping to lure Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona in January

Published October 23rd, 2022 - 10:52 GMT
Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between Cadiz CF and FC Barcelona at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium in Cadiz, on September 10, 2022. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)
Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between Cadiz CF and FC Barcelona at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium in Cadiz, on September 10, 2022. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

According to ESPN, Liverpool have made contact with former Manchester United target Frenkie De Jong.

Despite committing his future to Barcelona, the Dutch midfielder has failed to find a place in Xavi's starting eleven. And with the Reds having a never-ending list of injuries, De Jong could help bolster Klopp's midfield.

Liverpool wants to obtain De Jong's services in January and the Catalans would look to offload the 25-year-old to improve their finances.

