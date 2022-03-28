Liverpool Identify Salah's Potential Replacement

Liverpool are considering Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to Fichajes.

The Reds are trying to convince the Egypt international to sign a new deal but are ready to examine other options should he choose to move on.

Diaby has emerged as a possible replacement this summer.

The French star joined Leverkusen from PSG in 2019 and signed a five-year deal reportedly worth €15 million.

He is currently valued at €55 million as per Transfermarkt.

Salah is attracting interest from Barcelona and Juventus and could see himself leaving at the end of the season if Liverpool fail to meet his demands.