Liverpool Identify Salah's Potential Replacement

Published March 28th, 2022 - 08:45 GMT
Mohamed Salah (Photo: AFP)
Liverpool are considering Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to Fichajes.

The Reds are trying to convince the Egypt international to sign a new deal but are ready to examine other options should he choose to move on.

Diaby has emerged as a possible replacement this summer. 

The French star joined Leverkusen from PSG in 2019 and signed a five-year deal reportedly worth €15 million.

He is currently valued at €55 million as per Transfermarkt.

Salah is attracting interest from Barcelona and Juventus and could see himself leaving at the end of the season if Liverpool fail to meet his demands.

Diaby lined up to replace Salah at Liverpool (Photo: AFP)
