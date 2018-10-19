Liverpool Injury Fears Eased as Salah, Van Dijk and Milner Train Ahead of Huddersfield Clash

The trio have had injury clouds surrounding them during the international break but may be set to feature against the Terriers

Liverpool have received a potential boost ahead of Saturday's visit to Huddersfield Town as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner all featured in training on Thursday.



The trio were part of the Reds mounting injury worries that began when Milner came off with a hamstring injury against Manchester City and grew increasingly concerning for the club during the international break.



Salah limped out of Egypt’s first game of the international break against Swaziland with a thigh injury, followed by Van Dijk's withdrawl from the Netherlands camp to nurse a rib injury after opening the scoring in the Oranje's 3-0 Nations League win over Germany.



More bad news followed as Naby Keita suffered a hamstring injury while featuring for Guinea while it was confirmed Sadio Mane underwent surgery for a broken thumb sustained while training with Senegal.



The spate of injuries threatened to leave Liverpool shorthanded for their clash against the Terriers, but the Reds can be buoyed by some good news in training.



The club released photos of Van Dijk, Salah and Milner taking part in Thursday’s session , indicating they are on the right path.



Van Dijk had been tipped to play by Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman , and there had been reports of Salah’s fitness improving, though Milner was seen as more of a doubt ahead of the clash.



Mane and Keita did not appear in the photos, with the Reds waiting on the results of a scan on the latter before making any decision on his inclusion in Jurgen Klopp's squad at the John Smith's Stadium.



Liverpool may receive another boost in the form of Adam Lallana, who has featured for just three minutes in the Premier League season after suffering a groin injury in September.



Klopp confirmed the midfielder is in contention for the matchday squad though he did admit the club still wishes to be careful with Lallana as he works his way back to full fitness.



“Yes, of course,” Klopp told the club’s official website when asked if Lallana could be part of the squad for Huddersfield.



“Now it’s getting a bit difficult with judging how fit he is really. But training looks tremendous; he obviously enjoys playing football. It’s easy to enjoy watching [him].



“We will see what we do. Nobody, not even he, knows how long he can [play] and stuff like that. We still want to be careful – not too careful but, of course, careful [so] that we reach the point where we don’t have to think about it anymore.



“A few things happened in the past that are already over, that’s good. But we cannot forget it completely or ignore it. But he is 100 per cent back and looks really good in training.”



Liverpool will no doubt be grateful for any extra depth they can muster with three games upcoming in seven days.



The trip to Huddersfield is followed by Wednesday's clash with Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League before a home date with Cardiff City on October 28 as they look to end a four-match winless run.