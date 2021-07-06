Liverpool Interested in Lorenzo Insigne

Lorenzo Insigne is attracting interest from major clubs around Europe after his strong displays with Italy at Euro 2020.

Atletico Madrid and Liverpool are among the contenders for the signature of the 30-year-old striker.

The players' contract is set to expire next year with Napoli, and with the Reds' need for reinforcements to support Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Insigne could be the answer.

Reports say that Divock Origi is likely to remain at Anfield, while Xherdan Shaqiri is expected to depart for Lazio.

Insigne is demanding a salary increase

The Italian international is excelling with the Azzuri, and is demanding €5m a year to renew his contract with Napoli, whereas club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is only offering €4m.

Liverpool could take advantage of the situation and offer the striker a lucrative deal in the upcoming weeks.