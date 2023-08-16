Liverpool launch bid to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Liverpool are set to compete with Manchester United for the signing of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

The 26-year-old missed the Viola's pre-season preparations as he seemed to be on his way to United.

However, AD Sportwereld claims that the Reds are now keen on bringing in the Moroccan star.

Liverpool sold Fabinho and Jordan Henderson and are in desperate need of a new midfielder.

Meanwhile, United's expensive summer signings mean they must sell players before getting Amrabat, which may give Liverpool a much needed advantage.

The Morocco international still has one year left in his Fiorentina deal.