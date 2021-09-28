Liverpool Leading Race for Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are leading the race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham according to the Daily Star.

The England international is currently valued at £100 million.

The Reds are willing to pay big for the 18-year-old rising star who is also linked with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Bellingham moved to the German giants in the summer of 2020 from Championship outfit Birmingham City.

The midfielder still has four years left on his deal with Dortmund.

He has made 55 appearances for the Black and Yellows so far, contributing a total of six goals and eight assists in all competitions.