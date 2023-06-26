Liverpool to offer £34m for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa

  1. Home
Published June 26th, 2023 - 07:29 GMT
Juventus' Italian forward Federico Chiesa reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg football match between Juventus and Sevilla on May 11, 2023 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Liverpool have stepped up their efforts to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Juve are believed to be considering the sale of the Italy international this summer.

The Reds are among several clubs who are interested in the 25-year-old and are ready to submit an opening offer.

Liverpool are willing to pay €40m for the former Fiorentina star, but Juventus are holding out for a €60m fee.

Chiesa is reportedly upset with the way things are going at the club, and his relationship with head coach Massimiliano Allegri has deteriorated this term.

Allegri is leaning to continue with a 3-5-2 formation next season, while the Italian winger prefers to feature in a 4-3-3 setup.

