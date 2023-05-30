Liverpool prepare offer to lure Jules Kounde away from Barcelona

  1. Home
Published May 30th, 2023 - 01:42 GMT
Barcelona's French defender Jules Kounde controls the ball during the Spanish league football match between Elche CF and FC Barcelona at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche on April 1, 2023. (Photo by M. Ramon / AFP)
Liverpool plan to take advantage of Jules Kounde's uncertain situation at Barcelona this summer, as reported by El Nacional.

It has been revealed that the Frenchman is pondering his future at Barca with the current season coming to an end.

The former Sevilla star is unsatisfied with his current position in the team on the right as he prefers to play in central defense.

The France international has taken to Twitter to explain how he feels, and has said: "To make it clear, at no time did I ask to leave, and I'm not going anywhere."

However, Liverpool are planning to rest Barcelona's resolve and are believed to preparing an offer for Kounde.

The 24-year-old still has four more years in his deal at Barca and has a current market value of at least €60 million.

