Liverpool Sell Shaqiri to Lyon in £9.5m Deal

Xherdan Shaqiri has completed a £9.5m move from Liverpool to Olympique Lyonnais on Tuesday.
The Swiss playmaker signed a three-year deal with the French club.
The 29-year-old failed to make a name for himself at Liverpool, he joined the Reds from Stoke City in a £13m deal in 2018.
He scored 8 goals in 63 games for Liverpool in all competitions.
The former Bayern Munich and Inter player impressed at the Euro 2020 leading Switzerland to the quarter-finals.
