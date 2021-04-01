  1. Home
  3. Liverpool to Sign Kabak in 'Cut-Price Deal'

Published April 1st, 2021 - 09:59 GMT
Ozan Kabak (Photo: AFP)
Ozan Kabak (Photo: AFP)

Liverpool will sign Ozan Kabak from Schalke for just £9 million due to the financial chaos at the Bundesliga club, according to Football Insider.

Kabak joined the Premier League champions in January on loan, with an £18m purchase clause included in the deal.

However with Schalke facing almost certain relegation and a financial black hole, they need to offload valuable assets on the cheap - mening Liverpool may be able to bring in Kabak permanently for just half the expected fee.

