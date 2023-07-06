Liverpool submit €200m bid for Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a €200 million bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

The French striker is set to leave PSG on a free transfer next year when his deal comes to its conclusion.

PSG have given the player an ultimatum until the end of July, either he renews his contract or be sold this summer.

Liverpool recently secured Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, and are now eyeing the 24-year-old, as per Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre.

“Liverpool have made an offer for Mbappe for €200m," he told El Chiringuito.

However, a move to Anfield seems an unlikely option for the France international this transfer window.

The English giants missed out on Champions League football, but will surely try to be in the competition next year.

If Mbappe were to stay at PSG until the end of his contract, he could move to the Reds by that time for free.