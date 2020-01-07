Liverpool Submit Offer for Trabzonspor Goalkeeper

Liverpool have launched an opening bid for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

The Reds were strongly linked with the 23-year-old in the summer, and Jurgen Klopp is still eager to bring in another backup shot-stopper.

As per Metro Sport, Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has confirmed Liverpool have tabled an offer for Cakir, telling reporters: "There are offers for Cakir, we continue to receive offers. It’s been said Liverpool have made an offer.

"So a team that is undefeated in the Premier League wants my keeper. In other words, Liverpool’s goalkeeper is in my goal."