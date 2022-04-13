Liverpool Survive Late Collapse to Book Villarreal Showdown

  1. Home
Published April 13th, 2022 - 09:12 GMT
Liverpool advance to the semi-finals (Photo: AFP)

Liverpool booked a Champions League semi-final showdown against Villarreal as the quadruple chasers survived a late collapse in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Benfica.

Jurgen Klopp's side already had one foot in the last four after winning 3-1 in the quarter-final first leg in Lisbon.

Despite two late goals from Benfica at Anfield in the second leg, the Reds advanced 6-4 on aggregate thanks to Roberto Firmino's double and Ibrahima Konate's opener.

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino scores his team second goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg football match against Benfica at the Anfield stadium, on April 13, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

