  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Liverpool to Target Suarez if Salah Leaves

Liverpool to Target Suarez if Salah Leaves

Published April 15th, 2021 - 07:26 GMT
Reds consider swoop for former talisman (Photo: AFP)
Reds consider swoop for former talisman (Photo: AFP)

Liverpool are planning to target Luis Suarez if Mohamed Salah leaves the club this summer - according to Deportes Cuatro.

Salah has been tipped to join Real Madrid when the transfer window reopens, which would leave a spot open for a new forward to come in.

The Reds may look to bring back Suarez, who became a cult figure at Anfield between 2011 and 2014, to replace Salah, despite the fact the Atletico Madrid star is now approaching the latter stages of his career at 34.

Tags:Liverpool FCAtletico MadridLuis SuarezMohamed Salah

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...