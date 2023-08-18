  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Liverpool vs Bournemouth probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

Liverpool vs Bournemouth probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

Published August 18th, 2023 - 09:19 GMT
Liverpool's Dutch striker Cody Gakpo (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Bayern Munich during the Singapore Festival of Football pre-season friendly match in Singapore on August 2, 2023. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
Liverpool's Dutch striker Cody Gakpo (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Bayern Munich during the Singapore Festival of Football pre-season friendly match in Singapore on August 2, 2023. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)

Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday in the 2023-2024 Premier League.

Match date: Saturday, August 19
Kick-off time: 14:00 (GMT)
Venue: Anfield Stadium

Liverpool vs Bournemouth probable lineups

  • Liverpool possible Xl

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez

  • Bournemouth possible Xl

Manager: Andoni Iraola

Neto; Max Aarons, Ilya Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez; Philip Billing, Joe Rothwell; David Brooks, Ryan Christie, Justin Kluivert; Dominic Solanke

Prediction

Liverpool 2-0 Bournemouth: The Reds should get the three points and make up for their opening draw against Chelsea.

Tags:BournemouthLiverpool FCPremier League

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now