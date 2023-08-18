Liverpool vs Bournemouth probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday in the 2023-2024 Premier League.

Match date: Saturday, August 19

Kick-off time: 14:00 (GMT)

Venue: Anfield Stadium

Liverpool vs Bournemouth probable lineups

Liverpool possible Xl

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez

Bournemouth possible Xl

Manager: Andoni Iraola

Neto; Max Aarons, Ilya Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez; Philip Billing, Joe Rothwell; David Brooks, Ryan Christie, Justin Kluivert; Dominic Solanke

Prediction

Liverpool 2-0 Bournemouth: The Reds should get the three points and make up for their opening draw against Chelsea.