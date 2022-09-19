Liverpool Will Try to Sign Real Madrid Star Valverde in 2023

Liverpool will reportedly try again next summer to land Real Madrid's Federico Valverde according to Football365.

The Reds apparently launched a failed bid of €100m for the Uruguayan this summer and eventually signed Arthur Melo on loan. The Premier League side are also favourites to land Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next season.

Liverpool monitoring Flamengo's Joao Gomes

Liverpool are keeping their eyes on Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes as their scouts are monitoring the progress of the 21-year-old at the Brazilian club.

While the Reds may consider signing the player in future, at the moment, they have not held any talks over a possible transfer of the midfielder to the Premier League according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.

Leeds United too have shown interest in the player