Locatelli to Snub Arsenal in Favor of Move to Juventus

Italian star Manuel Locatelli is likely heading to Juventus this summer according to reports.

The Sassuolo midfielder was linked with Arsenal recently, but the move seems highly unlikely now as the player prefers a move to the Turin giants.

Sky Sports says that Juve will meet with Sassuolo this week to discuss the transfer.

Locatelli proved himself on the national stage with Italy during Euro 2020 and scored 2 goals making him one of the stars of the tournament.

Juventus to match Sassuolo’s €40m asking price for Locatelli

The black and greens are demanding €40m for the 23-year-old Italian international, and Juventus seem to be willing to do business.

Although Arsenal represent a better option financially, however, the player is leaning towards accepting Juve's offer.