London Premier League Organizer to Host Dubai Tournament

With the resounding success of the HKSZ London Premier League (September 25-October 25) making Nasir Ramadan smile, the founder of the high-profile amateur cricket tournament is leaving no stone unturned to bring the event to the UAE shores.

Backed by the big names from the world of cricket and Bollywood, the HKSZ London Premier League has revolutionized amateur cricket by introducing LED stumps and third umpire reviews.

Now Ramadan is confident of delivering another groundbreaking amateur event in Dubai.

"The LPL has been on our mind for quite some time as a premier league. It's been about supporting youngsters and we have launched lot of events in Dubai over the past seven-eight years," Ramadan told Khaleej Times during a recent interview.

The Dubai event in December will have six teams featuring international players.

"In December we are planning a six-team tournament again. And each of these teams will have an international player. We have worked very closely with the Emirates Cricket Board, the Sports City, the ICC over the years. So, you know, the LPL is the next IPL (Indian Premier League), the next PSL (Pakistan Super League) and it's your next T20 Bash (Big Bash League, Australia). But it will always be producing upcoming talent backed by the stars," Ramadan said.

Cricket fans can watch these matches live on the social media platforms.

"We don't need spectators because we have a live platform. The success of our event has taken the world by surprise. It's been backed by international players and Bollywood stars. Even a big star like Raveena Tandon has supported us with a video message that has now gone viral," said Ramadan before adding that players like Ajay Jadeja and Sohail Tanveer have also backed the event.

"Jadeja said he was so excited to see that someone can take such a drive and take such initiatives (to promote youngsters). When the stars promote the game regardless of color, creed and race at a time and era that we live in, it's wonderful. So the youngsters to play with the stars in December (in Dubai), it's going to be amazing. This is your mini-IPL and it can only grow from there."

Just like the London tournament, the event in Dubai will also be held with strict health protocols in place.

"We don't have crowds on the ground (in the London Premier League), people can anyway watch it on our online platforms. We are taking all the Covid-19 measures (for players and officials) in our tournament," he said.