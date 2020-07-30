Losail Circuit Sports Club Ready to Resume Activities

Losail Circuit Sports Club (LCSC) is all set to resume some motorsport activities this month after all the events were forced to be stopped due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

One of the first events is the summer riders’ training camp taking place at the karting track. The summer riders training camp, organized by Losail Circuit Sports Club (LCSC), Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Qatar Motorsports Academy (QMA), will give an opportunity to the championship riders to train again and get back in shape after this long period of inactivity.

Having started on Monday (July 27), these trainings will take place each Monday and Wednesday from 6pm to 8.30pm for the duration of July and all of August.

The opening of the activities will be done in keeping with all the healthy protocols and maintaining all government guidelines to avoid any health issue.

Khalid Al Remaihi, LCSC Vice-President and General Manager was glad to announce the reopening of track activities. “We are very happy to gradually open the LCSC facilities after a long period. The summer riders training camp is a chance for the championship riders to resume their trainings and be ready for the start of the championship. We have to be very cautious and we are maintaining all the government and federation requirements for everyone’s safety,” he said.

“After the training camp event, we are working on opening the karting track,” he added.

One of the riders who took part in the first day of the camp was three-time QSTK600 champion Saeed Al Sulaiti.

“It’s very nice to be back riding. The weather is very hot but we don’t mind. Its been almost five months without riding so it is a very good idea to participate here and have a great experience. Thanks to the organizers and looking forward to keep it up the following months,” said Al Sulaiti.