Luciano Spalletti wanted in Saudi Pro League

Published June 27th, 2023 - 11:37 GMT
Napoli's Italian coach Luciano Spalletti looks on prior to the Italian Serie A football match between SSC Napoli and Fiorentina on May 7, 2023 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. Napoli makes their first appearance in front of their home fans on May 7 since becoming Italian champions for the first time since 1990 when they host Fiorentina. (Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP)
Napoli's Italian coach Luciano Spalletti looks on prior to the Italian Serie A football match between SSC Napoli and Fiorentina on May 7, 2023 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. Napoli makes their first appearance in front of their home fans on May 7 since becoming Italian champions for the first time since 1990 when they host Fiorentina. (Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP)

Former Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti is being linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.

The 64-year-old is being offered €20-30m-a-year to move to the Middle East, as per TMW.

No particular club has been identified as a possible destination for the Italian, however, Al-Hilal and Al-Ettifaq are both seeking a new coach.

Spalletti decided to leave Napoli after guiding them to their first Serie A title in 33 years. 

The coach asked for a year off due to the immense pressure that he endured in an incredible season at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

He said that he wants to rest and spend some time with his daughter.

A return to coaching seems highly unlikely at the moment, but Saudi officials are hoping to lure the former Inter coach with a lucrative offer.

