Luis Enrique set to become next PSG manager

Luis Enrique is set to take over at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), succeeding Christophe Galtier, who was reportedly sacked at the end of the season.

The Ligue 1 winners failed to appoint former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann who seemed to be heading to Paris.

However, L'Equipe reports that the club has reached an advanced stage in their negotiations with Enrique and are hopeful of announcing his appointment in the coming days.

Both PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the club's football advisor Luis Campos are big fans of the ex-Spain and Barcelona manager.

Other names that were linked with the French giants include Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, and former PSG midfielder Thiago Motta.

Sergio Conceicao and Marcelo Gallardo were also discussed, but it appears that Enrique has become the main candidate for the job.