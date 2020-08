Lyon are willing to sanction Houssem Aouar's summer departure if their €70 million (£63m/$83m) valuation is met - according to Calcio Mercato.

Juventus have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old for months, and could launch a bid for his signature ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Aouar scored nine goals and laid on seven assists in 38 games for Lyon in all competitions last season.