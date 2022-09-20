MacIntyre Surges Up DP World Tour Rankings with DS Automobiles Italian Open Triumph

Robert MacIntyre has rocketed into the top 15 of the DP World Tour Rankings in partnership with Rolex after a stunning victory at the DS Automobiles Italian Open.

MacIntyre, who has moved from 73rd to 15th, carded a final-round 64 to finish on 14 under par at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

However, his tally wasn’t enough to secure the title outright with current U.S. Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick also shooting 67 to tie the lead and go to a play-off

The Scotsman’s birdie on the first extra hole was then enough to claim the second DP World Tour title of his career.

"At the start of the week I didn't think this week was going to be the one,” MacIntyre said after the win. “The style of golf course, the way it was playing.

“We worked on a few things on Tuesday and Wednesday and I felt so in control of my golf ball this week - my wedges, my long irons and even that hybrid that came into the bag last week.

“This means everything. I was down and out about two or three months ago.

“I didn’t know what I was doing, didn’t know where to go.

"But we spoke to the right people, started working with Simon Shanks and I’ve hit two of the perfect golf shots into the last there. There’s so much hard work gone into this."

The victory was hugely important in the race for Ryder Cup qualification with the Marco Simone set to host the biennial event next year.

"It's my main goal,” MacIntyre responded when asked about qualifying. “It's my only goal for the next year.”

The Scotsman is now firmly inside the all-important top 50 of the Rankings and looks set to feature at the lucrative DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

The top 50 following the conclusion of the Nedbank Golf Challenge will qualify for the event at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 17-20.

With his runner up finish, Matt Fitzpatrick enjoyed a valuable jump from fourth to second in the Rankings after earning another 472 points.

The Englishman is in the hunt to win the Harry Vardon Trophy for the first time in his career.

Current Rankings leader Rory McIlroy also claimed another useful 212 points after finishing fourth in Italy. His lead at the top is now 802.7 points.

A total of 49 players earned a Rankings increase in Italy, but the only other player to move into the top 50 was Lucas Herbert who jumped from 69th to 45th.

The Australian finished alongside Englishman Aaron Rai in fifth place with both earning 164.3 points.

The DP World Tour moves on this week to the Cazoo Open de France at Le Golf National in Paris, France. The event is set to take place between September 22-25.