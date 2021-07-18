Madrid Offer Vinicius to Man Utd Ahead of Move for Mbappe

Real Madrid offered Manchester United their star player Vinicius Junior on loan, as the Spanish club hopes to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The Madrid giants are determined to make up funds to lure the Frenchman in the upcoming weeks.

The Red Devils on the other hand are planning to sign Raphael Varane, and are now being offered the chance to get Vinicius on loan with an option to buy according to the Mirror.

Madrid are asking for £68.5m for their Brazilian star, but such a price won't attract the English club as it seems.

Mbappe is Real Madrid's top target

Los Blancos will need £150m to bring in the PSG striker, and therefore has to sell several players to provide the necessary funds.

Vinicius is wanted by head coach Carlo Ancelotti, but the club's management prefer to offload him and try to get the French international instead.

United meanwhile will submit a formal offer for Real's defender Varane this week, and are expected to announce the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund any time now.