Mahrez Makes Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week

The Algerian star was on target over the weekend and have been rewarded with improved ratings in the world's most popular football video game

Follow > Disable alert for Riyad Mahrez Follow >

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Midtjylland forward Paul Onuachu joined top stars from around the world in the Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week 6.



The 24-year-old led Midtjylland to the 4-1 hammering of Nordsjaelland with his hat-trick.



The result kept them at the summit of the Danish Super Liga with higher goal difference than second-placed Copenhagen.



Onuachu who extended his tally to seven goals in 11 league outings on Saturday earned a place in the five-man reserves with an improved overall rating of 78.



Mahrez, on his part, scored his first goal at the Etihad as Manchester City whipped Burnley 5-0 in Saturday's Premier League fixture.



The Algeria international has an upgraded rating to 86 and joins Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and PSG's Angel Di Maria to lead this week’s frontline.

By Taiye Taiwo