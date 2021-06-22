Majority of Olympic Village Residents in Japan to Be Vaccinated

The majority of the Olympic village residents in Japan will be vaccinated against the coronavirus ahead of next month's Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, local media said on Monday.

According to the Kyodo News agency, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said that over 80% of Olympic village residents in Tokyo would be vaccinated.

The Olympic Games, which were postponed last year because of the pandemic, will be held from July 23 to Aug. 8 and the Paralympic Games from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

Kyodo News reported that masks would be mandatory and the games in the Japanese capital would be held behind closed doors if the pandemic worsens in the country.

The opening ceremony of the games will be held on July 23 at Olympic Stadium.

"Spectator limit for the Olympic Games has been set at 50% of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people," the Tokyo 2020 organizers said in a statement on Monday, adding that residents in Japan will be allowed to attend the games.

The Tokyo 2020 will feature 33 competitions and 339 events at 42 venues.