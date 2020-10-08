Makasa Sport chairman eyes acquisition of club

Chairman of Makasa Sport Company Amr Mostafa Kamel is claimed that he offered to purchase 100% of Misr Lel Makkasa Club after resigning from his position, sources told Al Borsa News on October 6th.

The sources who are familiar with the matter declined to disclose the value of the deal, Al Borsa added, yet they said Kamel’s offer is 25% above the highest deal value.

Kamel is reportedly looking to acquire the sporting club through his company I Friends Sport, the sources noted.

Saudi investor Turki Al Sheikh and state-owned Estadat were reportedly seeking to fully or partially acquire Misr for Central Clearing, Depository, and Registry’s 71% stake in Makasa Sport Company.