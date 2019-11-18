Maktoum Cup Traditional Rowing Race 2019

Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s breathtaking horizon, the annual Maktoum Cup Traditional Rowing Race returns to Dubai’s shores on 22 November. Don’t miss out as adventurous seafarers and athletes go head-to-head in this thrilling race.



Delight in a day of competitive rowing while enjoying Dubai’s impeccable winter weather for free from the sidelines. The Maktoum Cup Traditional Rowing Race is part of Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC)'s eight-month long sporting calendar, which includes various waterborne tournaments such as sailing, rowing and kitesurfing.

Date 22 November 2019 Category Sports Venue Dubai International Marine Club Telephone +971 4 399 5777 Ticket price Free Admission TBA Website https://dimc.ae/calendar