  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Man City agree to sell Mahrez to Al-Ahli

Man City agrees to sell Mahrez to Al-Ahli

Published July 19th, 2023 - 08:12 GMT
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first-leg football match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, eastern Germany on February 22, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first-leg football match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, eastern Germany on February 22, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli is set to sign Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez after striking a £30 million deal for the Algerian.

The UEFA Champions League winners were reluctant to let the 32-year-old leave.

However, City accepted to let the player leave after Al-Ahli made a bid that matched their valuation, according to GOAL.

The Algeria international will sign a three-year contract, with an option to extend for another year, as reported by The Athletic.

He will take no part in City's pre-season tour to Asia as he finalizes his move to Al-Ahli.

Manchester City are believed to be interested in Barcelona's Brazilian star Raphinha as a direct replacement for Mahrez.

Tags:Riyad MahrezManchester CityAl-AhliSaudi Pro League

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now