Man City and Barcelona Consider Sterling-De Jong Swap

El Nacional has reported that Manchester City and Barcelona are eyeing a swap deal involving Raheem Sterling and Frenkie de Jong.

Sterling is reportedly planning to leave City due to lack of playing time, while De Jong did not perform as expected after moving to Barca from Ajax in the summer of 2019.

The English giants are planning to send their winger and €20 million to the Catalan club in exchange for de Jong.

Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong (L) vies with Getafe's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic during the Spanish League football match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 29, 2021. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling reacts during the UEFA Champions League first round day 3 Group A football match between Club Brugge and Manchester City at the Jan Breydel stadium in Bruges on October 19, 2021. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)