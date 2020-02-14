Man City Banned from European Competitions for 2 Years

English Premier League club Manchester City were banned from European competitions for the next two seasons on Friday due to breaches of UEFA's club financial fair play regulations.

"Manchester City Football Club committed serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016," UEFA said in a statement.

The club also failed to cooperate in the investigation of this case, UEFA said.

"The Adjudicatory Chamber has imposed disciplinary measures on Manchester City Football Club directing that it shall be excluded from participation in UEFA club competitions in the next two seasons (ie. the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons)," UEFA said.

The reigning champions were also fined for €30 million.

Manchester City has the right to appeal this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.