Man City to Battle Barcelona for Aubameyang

Manchester City could battle Barcelona for the signature of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, according to Transfer Marker Web.

The 32-year-old star was linked with Barca in recent weeks, and the reigning Premier League champions are said to be interested in him as well.

Xavi who was appointed as Barcelona's new head coach will try to bring in Aubameyang when the next transfer window reopens next year.

City are also believed to be considering the striker and could enter the race to acquire his service.

The Gabonese international moved to Arsenal in 2018 and has a running contract that will expire in the summer of 2023.

He has 92 goals and 21 assists in 159 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.