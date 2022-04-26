Man City Beat Real Madrid 4-3 in Epic Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg

Manchester City beat record 13-time winners Real Madrid 4-3 in an epic Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday, with a Karim Benzema brace keeping the Spanish giants' hopes alive going into the return.

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all netted for City at the Etihad Stadium with Benzema scoring twice -- including a penalty -- and Vinicius also on target for Madrid.

The teams will meet in Madrid in the second leg next Wednesday, May 4. Liverpool meet Villarreal in the other semi-final.

AFP

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, on April 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)