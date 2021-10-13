Man City to Begin Haaland Talks in January

The Times has reported that Manchester City will begin talks to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next January.

The Norwegian star is represented by his agent Mino Raiola who is set to hold talks with the Premier League champions in the next transfer window.

It was said that the 21-year-old favors a move to Real Madrid.

Haaland is expected to leave the German club next summer, when a €75 million release clause in his current contract kicks in.

The Norway international moved to Dortmund on 29 December 2019 following a successful spell at Red Bull Salzburg.

He signed a four-and-a-half-year deal for a fee reported to be in the region of €20 million.