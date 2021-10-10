Man City Consider Busquets Move

Manchester City are considering a move for Barcelona midfielder and Spain veteran Sergio Busquets, according to El Nacional.

The 33-year-old still has a contract that is set to end in the summer of 2023.

The Barca legend previously worked under current City coach Josep Guardiola and a reunion could take place.

Busquets spent his entire career so far at Barcelona and it is thought that he is planning to retire at the Catalan club.

However, the current financial difficulties that the Blaugrana are facing could force the veteran midfielder to leave.

The player has 638 appearances, 15 goals and 41 assists for Barcelona.