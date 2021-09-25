Man City Determined to Sign Mbappe

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour wants to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe “at any cost”, according to the Transfer Window podcast.

The Premier League champions are looking to beat Real Madrid to the signature of the 22-year-old as early as January.

City failed to get Harry Kane during the summer transfer window and are still looking to get a new striker as Mbappe has become their priority.

The World Cup winner is in the last year of his deal with the Parisians and is set to leave for free next summer if no side is able to snatch him in January.

The striker refused all PSG offers to renew his contract as he hopes to seal a move to Real Madrid.